Grammys Miss Out On Janet Jackson Over CBS’ Response After Super Bowl Incident With Justin Timberlake

If you watched the 2023 Grammys, you probably know that Lil Wayne was honored with the Global Impact Award. What most people likely don’t know is that the award was reportedly going to none other than pop legend Janet Jackson, until things got too deep when Jantet’s people demanded CBS atone for villainizing her after the infamous Super Bowl XXXVIII half-time show incident with Justin Timberlake.

Actually, TMZ Sports noted that it’s unclear whether both Wayne and Jackson were supposed to receive the award or if Wayne got it once things went south with the “Control” singer. But what is clear is that since the half-time show where Jackson’s breast was exposed due to a wardrobe malfunction was broadcast by CBS, and CBS disinvited Janet to that year’s Grammys ceremony because of it, the network was going to need to make things right before Ms. Jackson (if you’re nasty) just lets bygones be bygones and graces the stage this year. Obviously, none of the above ended up happening.

From TMZ Sports:

Sources connected to The Grammys tell us … the Grammys wanted to bestow Janet with a Global Impact Award, but there was a snag. Recording Academy honchos wanted Janet to attend a pre-Grammy event with the Black Music Collective days before the main event to accept the award, but her schedule wouldn’t allow it. From there, we’re told discussions pivoted to a way Janet could receive the honor during the actual broadcast, but that presented another problem … CBS never made amends with Janet for making her persona non grata after the wardrobe malfunction

It was Super Bowl XXXVIII, broadcast on CBS, when Justin Timberlake ripped Janet’s top, revealing her breast. The network received a ton of flack over the incident, and CBS CEO Les Moonves pulled Janet’s invite to the Grammys that year. Our sources say Janet’s team and Grammy organizers began talking about ways CBS could either apologize or figure out a way to acknowledge how she was treated by the network, but things just got too complicated and talks ended. Honestly, Janet Jackson and her team should be commended for sticking to their guns and not allowing CBS or the Grammys to be blessed with her presence without first acknowledging the harm they caused. It just sounds like Janet chose herself over some janky award stage that didn’t want her when it wasn’t convenient. And that was the right choice.–Photo: Getty

