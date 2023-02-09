HomeEntertainment Buzz

The Fix with Karen Vaughn: The Potomac Mistress Speaks Out

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below!

The Potomac Mistress Speaks Out

More is being revealed about Real Housewife of Potomac star, Robyn Dixon, her husband Juan and the mistress. The mistress, who goes by the name of Brittany, hopped on a podcast to spill her own tea. She claims Robyn and Juan’s marriage is just for a pay check and TV. Whew Chile….

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3NJFwSHEd78&t=4s

Patti LaBelle Says She’s Lookin For The Right Kind of Lover

Patti LaBelle was on Jennifer Hudson’s talk show. Patti, who was married for 32 years, says she’s open to love. Patti added that she has someone in mind!

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U9WIED61le0

Beyoncé’s Ivy Park Adidas Clothing Line Reportedly Underperforming

Every quarter, businesses reveal their sales. It looks like Beyonce’s Ivy Park line that she did with Adidas missed projections by $200 million. MISSED-not made-MISSED. The company expected her line to sell up to $250 million. Reportedly, the contract between Ivy Park and Adidas will terminate after 2023. Adidas executives are discussing the possibility of revamping the clothing line or ending the deal.

Source: https://thejasminebrand.com/2023/02/08/beyonces-ivy-park-adidas-clothing-line-reportedly-underperforming-missed-internal-sales-projections-by-over-200m-in-2022/

