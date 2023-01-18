Indy PL appoints new Chief Administrative Officer in special meeting

Kenny Kixx brings years of experience between Hot 96 3 (WHHH) Boom 102.9 and here on 106.7 WTLC. His time as a nightclub DJ has finely tuned his feel for the music that moves the people. He also shows this connection to his audience via his consistent social media presence on Twitter, Facebook and Instgram.

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Public Library Board of Trustees created a new and temporary Chief Administrative Officer (COA) position in a special boarding meeting Tuesday.

The position will be filled by Anita J. Harden, RN, MBA and owner of Interim Executives, LLC.

As CAO, Harden will work under the direction of Acting CEO Gregory Hill and in conjunction with the Indy PL board to support the library’s mission, implement recommendations from the Climate Improvement Study, build the leadership capacity of the Indy PL personnel and fulfill other duties under the direction of Acting CEO Hill.

Tuesday’s special board meeting was the first since Hope C. Tribble was named board president. It has been 16 months since a permanent library CEO has served. Former CEO Jackie Nytes resigned in August 2021.

“That role needs to be filled now and part of our plan to move forward for the next search process is to put in place a community leader who can provide additional support and assistance with executive functions,” Tribble told reporters after the meeting.

Harden’s term will begin upon execution of the contract and will not exceed 12 months.

Read more from WRTV here