INDIANAPOLIS — Five people were transported to local hospitals after an apartment fire Monday night.

Firefighters responded to 2847 Elwin Dr, which is not far from 30th Street and North Post Road.

The Indianapolis Fire Department says three children — a baby, toddler and possibly a teenager were taken to Riley Hospital and two adults were taken to Eskenazi.

IFD spokesperson Rita Reith tells WRTV the five were all possibly sleeping at the time.

Read more from WRTV here