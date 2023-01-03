Breaking: Texas Inmate Captured After Allegedly Escaping Jail Transport Van

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

A video is going viral after bystanders witnessed a jail inmate allegedly breaking out of custody running on the streets of Tyler, Texas. The man is seen escaping in an orange suite hand cuffed running free on the street.

According to Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith, a jailer was transporting an inmate, identified as Timothy Chappelle, from the low-risk facility (north jail) to the main facility downtown, KLTV reports.

The transport van was stopped at a red light on Gentry when the inmate kicked out the glass window, jumped out, and ran. Smith said Chapelle broke into two houses on Wisteria Drive. At least one house was occupied.

According to Reports Chapelle was originally only facing felony criminal mischief charges. He will now also be charged with escape and two charges of burglary of habitation.

