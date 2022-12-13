Mike Braun officially announces campaign for governor

Kenny Kixx brings years of experience between Hot 96 3 (WHHH) Boom 102.9 and here on 106.7 WTLC. His time as a nightclub DJ has finely tuned his feel for the music that moves the people. He also shows this connection to his audience via his consistent social media presence on Twitter, Facebook and Instgram.

INDIANAPOLIS — U.S. Senator Mike Braun has formally announced he’s running for governor of Indiana in 2024.

On Monday, he made the announcement at Prime 47 in downtown Indy.

“I’m a Main Street businessman, not a politician, and I want every Hoosier to have a chance at the American dream that I built here in Indiana,” Braun said. “I’m running for Governor of Indiana to make our state a beacon of freedom and opportunity for America.”

He filed paperwork to run for Indiana governor in 2024 back in November.

During his campaign kick off speech held at Prime 47 steak house in downtown Indianapolis, he didn’t take questions from journalists. However he did say education, agriculture, health care, work force development and public safety will be key issues he focuses on.

“Education is 52 percent of our budget out of 17 billion a year,” Braun said. Post secondary is another 15 percent and we got to do better at that. That’s a lot of resources. ”

Read more from WRTV here