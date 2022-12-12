HomeIndy

Janet Jackson Announces Tour And Heads to Indy

Janet Jackson is headed back on the road!

The Grammy-award-winning icon took to her social media pages an announced the tour live on Instagram Monday morning (Dec 12.) via her Instagram live. The tour is called “Together Again” and will feature Ludacris and on select dates Tank. She’ll stop in Noblesville on Friday, May 26th to kick off the Memorial Day Weekend.

The tour will kick off on April 14th, in Hollywood, Florida, and stop by 22 states before wrapping up in Seattle, Wa on June 21st. Pre-sale for the tickets will begin on December 13th on Ticketmaster, and general admission will start on December 16th according to her website.

Listen all week to win tickets before you can buy them on 106.7 WTLC at 12Noon with Karen Vaughn and DJ King.

