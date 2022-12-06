The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Jill Scott Is Hitting The Road

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below!
Tyler Perry Said He Not Going Back and Forth with No Teenager
Tyler Perry was on Sherri Shepherd’s Show where the two talked about their sons. Sherri’s son is 17 years old and she was preparing Tyler for what he has to look forward to with a teenager when they decided they in a mood and don’t want to talk to you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCSgkgPDCZw
NeNe Leakes Discovered She Was Being Tracked By An Apple Air Tag
NeNe Leakes took to her Instagram Stories and posted an Apple Air Tag. She captioned it, look what I found tracking me. Why tho? An Apple Air Tag is a small circular tracking device that was originally intended to help you find important personal belongings. It has now become a way for criminals to track people by dropping the tiny device in pockets, purses, etc.
https://icecreamconvos.com/nene-leakes-discovered-she-was-being-tracked-with-an-airtag/
Real Housewife of Potomac Mia Thornton Reveals She Allowed Best Friend Jacqueline Blake To Have Sex w/ Her Ex Boyfriend
If you are not watching this season of Real Housewives of Potomac, you are truly missing out! This past Sunday, Mia shared that her bestfriend, Jacqueline, who is on the show as a ‘friend’ this season, once slept with a man Mia was dating at the time because Mia told her to. The guy was cheating on Mia and Mia said she just couldn’t leave him because the sex was so good. After sharing this with Jacqueline she told her to have sex with me. Jacqueline said to this day that man is the best she’s ever had. Giselle was horrified at this story and poses an interesting question—since the ladies are bestfriends and appear to share EVERYTHING, have they shared Mia’s husband? hmmmm
Jill Scott Is Hitting The Road
When the pandemic hit in 2020, that year was the 20th anniversary of Jill Scott’s debut album, Who Is Jill Scott. Jill Scott is keeping her word and going out on tour in honor of that album. No dates for Indy but the 19 city tour will include Detroit, Cleveland, New York, LA and of course her hometown of Philadelphia. The tour kicks off in February.