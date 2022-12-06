The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Jill Scott Is Hitting The Road

Karen Vaughn is bringing Real, Fun and Fab to your work day! Like many of her listeners, Karen Vaughn enjoys great music and compelling conversation. She gives a dose of both from 10am – 3pm on 106.7 WTLC. Karen is deeply committed to using her platform to inform, entertain and inspire. Her charisma, vibrancy and engaging sensibility allow her to not only develop entertaining programming, but to connect with her listeners instantly. Karen also serves as Operations Manager for Radio-One Indianapolis. She comes from Radio-One Philadelphia where she continues to handle 10am – 3pm on 100.3 WRNB and was also Operations Manager for WRNB, WPHI and WPPZ. Her radio broadcasting expertise has earned her numerous honors and awards throughout her career. She has been honored as Assistant Program Director and Music Director of the Year from Billboard Magazine. Her Radio show has also been nominated for Urban Radio Personality/Show of the year and Karen has been inducted in the Broadcaster’s Hall of Fame in Ohio. A graduate of Philadelphia’s Temple University, Karen has represented the March of Dimes, The Sister to Sister Foundation, and American Heart Association as a spokesperson. Karen’s community outreach programs through her ‘Karen Cares’ brand have given hundreds of South Florida women spa makeovers, career and resume workshops, and work/life balance services. In addition to books for children and providing families with their holiday needs in Indianapolis. From her strong community connect, in 2008 she launched an interactive life-balance website for working women www.workingdivas.com™. As a mother balancing family, work and motherhood, Karen crafted Working Divas™ to empower women to put themselves first and enjoy the “bliss” that life has to offer. “Women have to find ways to manage daily demands and still achieve happiness in their lives,” says Karen. As a premiere endorser and voiceover actress, top Brands have solicited Karen to represent them. She has endorsed, Ulta Beauty, OWN-TV, Remy Martin, Red Robin, Comcast, Dove, Marshalls, Lipton, Khol’s, Noxzema, Disney, Danielle’s Weave Salon, Royal Caribbean International, Empress Hair Care and Ideal Baby Store. Celebrated for her engaging personality and her in-depth interviews…Lionel Richie boasted, “Karen has the magic.” Tyler Perry says, “I love being on Karen’s Show, she does the best interviews.” She has welcomed into the studio Ella Mai, Maxwell, El DeBarge, Suze Orman, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jay Z, John Legend, Jamie Foxx, Eddie LeVert and Boris Kodjoe to name a few. Karen has worked in major markets across the country including Miami, Washington, DC, Cleveland and Baltimore. Tune into Karen to experience a fresh approach to television, radio and the web. Karen Vaughn -Working Mom…Working Media! Karen is represented by the Law Offices of Joseph H. Davis and The Russ PR Agency.

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below!

Tyler Perry Said He Not Going Back and Forth with No Teenager

Tyler Perry was on Sherri Shepherd’s Show where the two talked about their sons. Sherri’s son is 17 years old and she was preparing Tyler for what he has to look forward to with a teenager when they decided they in a mood and don’t want to talk to you.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCSgkgPDCZw

NeNe Leakes Discovered She Was Being Tracked By An Apple Air Tag

NeNe Leakes took to her Instagram Stories and posted an Apple Air Tag. She captioned it, look what I found tracking me. Why tho? An Apple Air Tag is a small circular tracking device that was originally intended to help you find important personal belongings. It has now become a way for criminals to track people by dropping the tiny device in pockets, purses, etc.

https://icecreamconvos.com/nene-leakes-discovered-she-was-being-tracked-with-an-airtag/

Real Housewife of Potomac Mia Thornton Reveals She Allowed Best Friend Jacqueline Blake To Have Sex w/ Her Ex Boyfriend

If you are not watching this season of Real Housewives of Potomac, you are truly missing out! This past Sunday, Mia shared that her bestfriend, Jacqueline, who is on the show as a ‘friend’ this season, once slept with a man Mia was dating at the time because Mia told her to. The guy was cheating on Mia and Mia said she just couldn’t leave him because the sex was so good. After sharing this with Jacqueline she told her to have sex with me. Jacqueline said to this day that man is the best she’s ever had. Giselle was horrified at this story and poses an interesting question—since the ladies are bestfriends and appear to share EVERYTHING, have they shared Mia’s husband? hmmmm

Jill Scott Is Hitting The Road

When the pandemic hit in 2020, that year was the 20th anniversary of Jill Scott’s debut album, Who Is Jill Scott. Jill Scott is keeping her word and going out on tour in honor of that album. No dates for Indy but the 19 city tour will include Detroit, Cleveland, New York, LA and of course her hometown of Philadelphia. The tour kicks off in February.