The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Tabitha Brown on Saying ‘No’ To The OWN Network

Karen Vaughn is bringing Real, Fun and Fab to your work day! Like many of her listeners, Karen Vaughn enjoys great music and compelling conversation. She gives a dose of both from 10am – 3pm on 106.7 WTLC. Karen is deeply committed to using her platform to inform, entertain and inspire. Her charisma, vibrancy and engaging sensibility allow her to not only develop entertaining programming, but to connect with her listeners instantly. Karen also serves as Operations Manager for Radio-One Indianapolis. She comes from Radio-One Philadelphia where she continues to handle 10am – 3pm on 100.3 WRNB and was also Operations Manager for WRNB, WPHI and WPPZ. Her radio broadcasting expertise has earned her numerous honors and awards throughout her career. She has been honored as Assistant Program Director and Music Director of the Year from Billboard Magazine. Her Radio show has also been nominated for Urban Radio Personality/Show of the year and Karen has been inducted in the Broadcaster’s Hall of Fame in Ohio. A graduate of Philadelphia’s Temple University, Karen has represented the March of Dimes, The Sister to Sister Foundation, and American Heart Association as a spokesperson. Karen’s community outreach programs through her ‘Karen Cares’ brand have given hundreds of South Florida women spa makeovers, career and resume workshops, and work/life balance services. In addition to books for children and providing families with their holiday needs in Indianapolis. From her strong community connect, in 2008 she launched an interactive life-balance website for working women www.workingdivas.com™. As a mother balancing family, work and motherhood, Karen crafted Working Divas™ to empower women to put themselves first and enjoy the “bliss” that life has to offer. “Women have to find ways to manage daily demands and still achieve happiness in their lives,” says Karen. As a premiere endorser and voiceover actress, top Brands have solicited Karen to represent them. She has endorsed, Ulta Beauty, OWN-TV, Remy Martin, Red Robin, Comcast, Dove, Marshalls, Lipton, Khol’s, Noxzema, Disney, Danielle’s Weave Salon, Royal Caribbean International, Empress Hair Care and Ideal Baby Store. Celebrated for her engaging personality and her in-depth interviews…Lionel Richie boasted, “Karen has the magic.” Tyler Perry says, “I love being on Karen’s Show, she does the best interviews.” She has welcomed into the studio Ella Mai, Maxwell, El DeBarge, Suze Orman, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jay Z, John Legend, Jamie Foxx, Eddie LeVert and Boris Kodjoe to name a few. Karen has worked in major markets across the country including Miami, Washington, DC, Cleveland and Baltimore. Tune into Karen to experience a fresh approach to television, radio and the web. Karen Vaughn -Working Mom…Working Media! Karen is represented by the Law Offices of Joseph H. Davis and The Russ PR Agency.

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below!

Will Smith Understands If People Are Still Upset W/ Him Following Oscars Slap

Will Smith recently addressed the people who are still upset with him over his Oscars slap and may not be ready to watch his new film, Emancipation. He is referring to Antoine Fuqua who many will remember directed Denzel Washington in the Equalizer and Training Day. He ended by saying that his deepest hope is that his actions don’t penalize the team of people who worked on the movie. Emancipation will stream on Apple TV + on December 9th.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/Clgogk2OTNA/

Jennifer Lopez on Breaking Up With Ben Affleck 20 Years Ago

In a recent interview, Jennifer Lopez shared how she felt when she and now-husband, Ben Affleck broke up 20 years ago. Imagine you are one of the ex’s post-Ben Affleck and you hear her say that-you know they feel like crap. So who were the ex’s after Ben?-Marc Anthony, Casper Smart and Alex Rodriguez

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OCXOp4mllD8

Kandi Burruss Ran Into Nene Leakes and You Won’t Believe What Happened Next

It’s no secret that Kandi Burruss and Nene Leakes are not besties. I don’t even think they use the term ‘friends’ to describe each other. Here is Kandi talking about running into Nene at Porsha’s wedding this Saturday.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/Clgy6UVJnTS/

Tabitha Brown on Saying ‘No’ To The OWN Network

Tabitha Brown said she turned down an offer from the OWN network to do a reality show. She said no because she wanted to protect her family

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/Cleqw6ZDpBi/