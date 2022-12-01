The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Bobby Brown Says New Edition Tour is Coming!

Karen Vaughn is bringing Real, Fun and Fab to your work day! Like many of her listeners, Karen Vaughn enjoys great music and compelling conversation. She gives a dose of both from 10am – 3pm on 106.7 WTLC. Karen is deeply committed to using her platform to inform, entertain and inspire. Her charisma, vibrancy and engaging sensibility allow her to not only develop entertaining programming, but to connect with her listeners instantly. Karen also serves as Operations Manager for Radio-One Indianapolis. She comes from Radio-One Philadelphia where she continues to handle 10am – 3pm on 100.3 WRNB and was also Operations Manager for WRNB, WPHI and WPPZ. Her radio broadcasting expertise has earned her numerous honors and awards throughout her career. She has been honored as Assistant Program Director and Music Director of the Year from Billboard Magazine. Her Radio show has also been nominated for Urban Radio Personality/Show of the year and Karen has been inducted in the Broadcaster’s Hall of Fame in Ohio. A graduate of Philadelphia’s Temple University, Karen has represented the March of Dimes, The Sister to Sister Foundation, and American Heart Association as a spokesperson. Karen’s community outreach programs through her ‘Karen Cares’ brand have given hundreds of South Florida women spa makeovers, career and resume workshops, and work/life balance services. In addition to books for children and providing families with their holiday needs in Indianapolis. From her strong community connect, in 2008 she launched an interactive life-balance website for working women www.workingdivas.com™. As a mother balancing family, work and motherhood, Karen crafted Working Divas™ to empower women to put themselves first and enjoy the “bliss” that life has to offer. “Women have to find ways to manage daily demands and still achieve happiness in their lives,” says Karen. As a premiere endorser and voiceover actress, top Brands have solicited Karen to represent them. She has endorsed, Ulta Beauty, OWN-TV, Remy Martin, Red Robin, Comcast, Dove, Marshalls, Lipton, Khol’s, Noxzema, Disney, Danielle’s Weave Salon, Royal Caribbean International, Empress Hair Care and Ideal Baby Store. Celebrated for her engaging personality and her in-depth interviews…Lionel Richie boasted, “Karen has the magic.” Tyler Perry says, “I love being on Karen’s Show, she does the best interviews.” She has welcomed into the studio Ella Mai, Maxwell, El DeBarge, Suze Orman, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jay Z, John Legend, Jamie Foxx, Eddie LeVert and Boris Kodjoe to name a few. Karen has worked in major markets across the country including Miami, Washington, DC, Cleveland and Baltimore. Tune into Karen to experience a fresh approach to television, radio and the web. Karen Vaughn -Working Mom…Working Media! Karen is represented by the Law Offices of Joseph H. Davis and The Russ PR Agency.

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below!

Candy Girls-Get Your Coins Together!!!

TMZ caught up with Bobby Brown and Bobby said we are getting a full New Edition tour starting in March. Bobby was asked how hard is it for all the guys to tour together. Bobby was asked about the Whitney Houston movie coming out on December 22 and he said he didn’t know anything about the movie. Welp!

Source: https://www.tmz.com/2022/12/01/bobby-brown-new-edition-tour-whitney-houston-movie/

AUDIO Gabrielle Union Says This Actress Paid for Her Therapy

Gabrielle Union was on The View when she explained why she has been publicly open about her infertility, using a surrogate and her sexual assault.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zJRTbYXq2u0

The Best Man: The Final Chapters’ Has Released The Trailer For The New Series

The trailer for The Best Man: The Final Chapters has been released, and fans are gearing up to get emotional over this final series. The new series will premiere on December 22nd and will be streaming on Peacock. Morris Chestnut, Regina Hall, Taye Diggs, Sanaa Lathan, and Nia Long will be returning to this limited series as their original characters.

Source: https://tvline.com/2022/11/30/the-best-man-final-chapters-trailer-peacock-video/

D.L. Hughley Mocks Kanye With “Gold Digger” Lyrics

With the announcement of Kim and Kanye’s divorce settlement and the headline that Kanye will have to pay Kim $200,000 a month in child support, D.L. Hughley took the opportunity to troll Kanye.In an Instagram Post, D.L posted the lyrics to Kanye’s “Gold Digger.” He said, “When (your) life imitates (your) art…YIKES,” and added, ”if you ain’t no punk holla, ‘We want prenup’ ‘We want prenup!”

Source: https://www.billboard.com/music/music-news/d-l-hughley-gold-digger-kanye-west-divorce-settlement-1235178961/