The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Bobby Brown Says New Edition Tour is Coming!

Candy Girls-Get Your Coins Together!!!
TMZ caught up with Bobby Brown and Bobby said we are getting a full New Edition tour starting in March. Bobby was asked how hard is it for all the guys to tour together. Bobby was asked about the Whitney Houston movie coming out on December 22 and he said he didn’t know anything about the movie. Welp!
Source: https://www.tmz.com/2022/12/01/bobby-brown-new-edition-tour-whitney-houston-movie/
AUDIO Gabrielle Union Says This Actress Paid for Her Therapy
Gabrielle Union was on The View when she explained why she has been publicly open about her infertility, using a surrogate and her sexual assault.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zJRTbYXq2u0
The Best Man: The Final Chapters’ Has Released The Trailer For The New Series
The trailer for The Best Man: The Final Chapters has been released, and fans are gearing up to get emotional over this final series. The new series will premiere on December 22nd and will be streaming on Peacock. Morris Chestnut, Regina Hall, Taye Diggs, Sanaa Lathan, and Nia Long will be returning to this limited series as their original characters.
Source: https://tvline.com/2022/11/30/the-best-man-final-chapters-trailer-peacock-video/
D.L. Hughley Mocks Kanye With “Gold Digger” Lyrics
With the announcement of Kim and Kanye’s divorce settlement and the headline that Kanye will have to pay Kim $200,000 a month in child support, D.L. Hughley took the opportunity to troll Kanye.In an Instagram Post, D.L posted the lyrics to Kanye’s “Gold Digger.” He said, “When (your) life imitates (your) art…YIKES,” and added, ”if you ain’t no punk holla, ‘We want prenup’ ‘We want prenup!”
Source: https://www.billboard.com/music/music-news/d-l-hughley-gold-digger-kanye-west-divorce-settlement-1235178961/