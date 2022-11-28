The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Which Roll Did Laurence Fishbourne Turn Down 5 Times?

Karen Vaughn is bringing Real, Fun and Fab to your work day! Like many of her listeners, Karen Vaughn enjoys great music and compelling conversation. She gives a dose of both from 10am – 3pm on 106.7 WTLC. Karen is deeply committed to using her platform to inform, entertain and inspire. Her charisma, vibrancy and engaging sensibility allow her to not only develop entertaining programming, but to connect with her listeners instantly. Karen also serves as Operations Manager for Radio-One Indianapolis. She comes from Radio-One Philadelphia where she continues to handle 10am – 3pm on 100.3 WRNB and was also Operations Manager for WRNB, WPHI and WPPZ. Her radio broadcasting expertise has earned her numerous honors and awards throughout her career. She has been honored as Assistant Program Director and Music Director of the Year from Billboard Magazine. Her Radio show has also been nominated for Urban Radio Personality/Show of the year and Karen has been inducted in the Broadcaster’s Hall of Fame in Ohio. A graduate of Philadelphia’s Temple University, Karen has represented the March of Dimes, The Sister to Sister Foundation, and American Heart Association as a spokesperson. Karen’s community outreach programs through her ‘Karen Cares’ brand have given hundreds of South Florida women spa makeovers, career and resume workshops, and work/life balance services. In addition to books for children and providing families with their holiday needs in Indianapolis. From her strong community connect, in 2008 she launched an interactive life-balance website for working women www.workingdivas.com™. As a mother balancing family, work and motherhood, Karen crafted Working Divas™ to empower women to put themselves first and enjoy the “bliss” that life has to offer. “Women have to find ways to manage daily demands and still achieve happiness in their lives,” says Karen. As a premiere endorser and voiceover actress, top Brands have solicited Karen to represent them. She has endorsed, Ulta Beauty, OWN-TV, Remy Martin, Red Robin, Comcast, Dove, Marshalls, Lipton, Khol’s, Noxzema, Disney, Danielle’s Weave Salon, Royal Caribbean International, Empress Hair Care and Ideal Baby Store. Celebrated for her engaging personality and her in-depth interviews…Lionel Richie boasted, “Karen has the magic.” Tyler Perry says, “I love being on Karen’s Show, she does the best interviews.” She has welcomed into the studio Ella Mai, Maxwell, El DeBarge, Suze Orman, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jay Z, John Legend, Jamie Foxx, Eddie LeVert and Boris Kodjoe to name a few. Karen has worked in major markets across the country including Miami, Washington, DC, Cleveland and Baltimore. Tune into Karen to experience a fresh approach to television, radio and the web. Karen Vaughn -Working Mom…Working Media! Karen is represented by the Law Offices of Joseph H. Davis and The Russ PR Agency.

Tina Knowles On Jay-Z Possibly Being An NFL Owner

Rumors have been swirling that Jay-Z is one of a few possible investors looking to buy the NFL team-the Washington Commanders. TMZ caught up with his mother-in-law, Tina Knowles Lawson at the airport. TMZ asked her if she thought Jay-Z and Beyonce would be good NFL owners. Click the link to listen.

Source: https://www.tmz.com/2022/11/27/tina-knowles-jay-z-would-great-nfl-owner-washington-commanders/

Toni Braxton Does Not Think Her Songs Are Love Songs

Toni Braxton was on Jennifer Hudson’s daytime talk show when Toni shared that Lil Kim asked her to sing at her wedding and she told Kim she didn’t think her songs were a good fit for a wedding.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fRhG5JIq6Aw

Laurence Fishburne Turned Down The Role In What’s Love Got To Do With It 5 Times

Laurence Fishburne was on Jemele Hill’s Podcast and they discussed how he turned down the role of Ike Turner in Whats Love Got To Do With It 5 times!

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AsPf_YkqcMU

Cuba Gooding, Jr Goes on Piers Morgan & It Takes A Turn

Cuba Gooding, Jr was a guest on Piers Morgan’s show to discuss his sexual abuse case. He starts off by explaining what he refers to as ‘his truth’ and that’s when things take a strange turn. Piers, it’s definitely giving obsessed over Megan Markle! Gooding avoided jail time as part of his plea agreement, but he must continue his alcohol and behavior treatment, which he started in 2019. The actor must undergo treatment for six more months without any arrests. If he follows the conditions of his plea agreement, his conviction will be reduced to an infraction

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/ClZS3cYJu88/