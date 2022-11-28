The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Which Roll Did Laurence Fishbourne Turn Down 5 Times?

Tina Knowles On Jay-Z Possibly Being An NFL Owner
Rumors have been swirling that Jay-Z is one of a few possible investors looking to buy the NFL team-the Washington Commanders. TMZ caught up with his mother-in-law, Tina Knowles Lawson at the airport. TMZ asked her if she thought Jay-Z and Beyonce would be good NFL owners. Click the link to listen.
Source: https://www.tmz.com/2022/11/27/tina-knowles-jay-z-would-great-nfl-owner-washington-commanders/
Toni Braxton Does Not Think Her Songs Are Love Songs
Toni Braxton was on Jennifer Hudson’s daytime talk show when Toni shared that Lil Kim asked her to sing at her wedding and she told Kim she didn’t think her songs were a good fit for a wedding.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fRhG5JIq6Aw
Laurence Fishburne Turned Down The Role In What’s Love Got To Do With It 5 Times
Laurence Fishburne was on Jemele Hill’s Podcast and they discussed how he turned down the role of Ike Turner in Whats Love Got To Do With It 5 times!
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AsPf_YkqcMU
Cuba Gooding, Jr Goes on Piers Morgan & It Takes A Turn
Cuba Gooding, Jr was a guest on Piers Morgan’s show to discuss his sexual abuse case. He starts off by explaining what he refers to as ‘his truth’ and that’s when things take a strange turn. Piers, it’s definitely giving obsessed over Megan Markle! Gooding avoided jail time as part of his plea agreement, but he must continue his alcohol and behavior treatment, which he started in 2019. The actor must undergo treatment for six more months without any arrests. If he follows the conditions of his plea agreement, his conviction will be reduced to an infraction