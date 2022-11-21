“Black Panther” Sequel #1 At The Box Office

CLOSE
It’s no big secret that “Black Panther — Wakanda Forever” remains the top movie in the U.S. and Canada. The sequel to the 2018 Marvel Comics adaptation earned just over 67-million-dollars in its second weekend in North America’s theaters. Coming in second is “The Menu” which opened with nine-million-dollars followed by the faith-based film “The Chosen Season 3 — Episodes One and Two” with just over eight-million-dollars. Rounding out the Top Five are “Black Adam” followed by “Ticket to Paradise.”
More on the story here: https://ew.com/movies/black-panther-wakanda-forever-box-office-week-2/