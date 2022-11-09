2 Hurt, 1 Critically In 4-Vehicle Crash On I-70 Near Sherman Drive

Kenny Kixx brings years of experience between Hot 96 3 (WHHH) Boom 102.9 and here on 106.7 WTLC. His time as a nightclub DJ has finely tuned his feel for the music that moves the people. He also shows this connection to his audience via his consistent social media presence on Twitter, Facebook and Instgram.

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were injured — one very seriously — in a crash involving four vehicles early Wednesday on Interstate 70 on the city’s northeast side, police say.

Witnesses told police that one of the people hurt may have been running across the interstate when they were struck by a driver, according to Indiana State Police. It is not clear if they were involved in the initial crash.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-70 near North Sherman Drive and caused lane blockages between Massachusetts and Emerson avenues. Initially, all lanes were blocked but a single lane was later reopened. However, as of 6:46 a.m., all lanes were blocked again.

ISP says one of the people injured is in critical condition, but stable. There have not been any confirmed fatalities at this time.

Read more from WRTV here