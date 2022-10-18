Megan Thee Stallion Sheds Tears During Her Performance Of ‘Anxiety’ On Her SNL Debut

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion performed double duties on Oct. 15 during her long-awaited Saturday Night Live debut. To kick things off, the Grammy-award-winning rapper opened up with a funny monologue where she talked about her passion for acting and some of the challenges she endured juggling her busy rap career with school.

“Finishing college while pursuing a rap career is not easy, and I did that while putting out song after song and going on a world tour,” Megan told the audience, before she joked, “So now I can go by another name: Megan Thee Bitch That Needs Some Sleep.”

The 27-year-old star also promoted her mental health resource website, “Bad Bitches Have Bad Days Too,” which she launched last month. The comprehensive site features a list of free therapy organizations as well as links to the national crisis hotline and the suicide and crisis lifeline.

After dominating a few skits on the show, things got a little emotional for Meg during her performance of “Anxiety.” As she began to rap the second verse of the moving song, the Houston femcee held back tears when she referenced the loss of her mother, Holly Thomas, who passed away in 2019 after a difficult battle with brain cancer.

When the teary performance ended, fans on Twitter showered the star with praise for standing tall in the face of adversity.

“Megan Thee Stallion holding back tears performing “Anxiety” on #SNL when the lyrics about her mom hit. Yes I’m crying,” wrote music writer Kate Killet.

While another stan wrote:

“Watching @theestallion trying to hold it together during her SNL performance of “anxiety” made me want to cry too. I know she’s going thru alot and I totally feel her to the core of my soul. We love you Megan thee stallion!!”

Megan Thee Stallion’s home was broken into days before her SNL debut

Sadly, Meg’s highly anticipated SNL appearance came just days after her home was broken into. According to TMZ, the suspects, who are still at large, made off with more than $300,000 worth of jewelry and personal items of the rapper’s. After the incident made headlines, Megan took to Twitter to let fans know that she was “safe.”

In a separate post, the rapper also tweeted that she would be taking a “break” after her SNL appearance.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

