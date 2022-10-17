WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Our money expert Jini Thornton has some important good news to share! The student loan forgiveness application was just released in beta mode and she’s encouraging everyone to apply. Though the application deadline isn’t until December 2023, she believes that it’s important to apply as soon as possible. The application is very short and should take under three minutes to apply. Also, the tax return extended deadline is approaching soon and if you’re not filing Jini has plenty of advice in the video below.

Jini Thornton Breaks Down Student Loans Forgiveness, Social Security Checks, & Income Tax Returns [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com