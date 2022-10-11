Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux to move into site of former Taps and Dolls bar

Kenny Kixx brings years of experience between Hot 96 3 (WHHH) Boom 102.9 and here on 106.7 WTLC. His time as a nightclub DJ has finely tuned his feel for the music that moves the people. He also shows this connection to his audience via his consistent social media presence on Twitter, Facebook and Instgram.

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — The site of the now-closed Tap and Dolls bar will be home to a new award-winning restaurant in the future.

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux has signed an area development agreement to bring their award-winning brand to the former location and others spots throughout Indiana. Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux has signed an area development agreement to bring the award-winning brand to downtown Indianapolis, located at 247 S. Meridian Street in the historic wholesale district, as well as other areas in Indiana.

Todd Johnson, chief executive officer of Trident Hospitality, is partnering with legendary Tampa Bay linebacker Derrick Brooks, and financial partner Wade Kornblith to open the first Walk-On’s in Indianapolis.

Johnson has served as an owner, operator and landlord for multiple restaurant and hospitality properties in Indiana and Florida since 1991.

Brooks was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014 and currently serves as a discipline appeals officer for the NFL Players Association. Kornblith has over 20 years of experience in the financial service industry.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Todd, Derrick, and Wade to the Walk-On’s family and as they prepare to serve the Indianapolis community,” said Walk-On’s Founder and CEO Brandon Landry. “With Todd’s three decades of expertise in the restaurant sector, Wade’s financial knowledge and the leadership qualities Derrick has showcased on and off the field, we have no doubt that the people of Indy are in great hands!”

Read more from WRTV here