3 window glaziers removed from side of Regions Tower in rope rescue

INDIANAPOLIS — Three workers were rescued after they became stuck on a scaffolding late Monday on the side of Regions Tower in Downtown Indianapolis.

All three people — ages 52, 47, and 52 — are window glaziers and were making repairs when they became stuck around the 19th floor about 10 p.m., according to the Indianapolis Fire Department. The building is 36 floors tall.

The glaziers had been working on the window since 7:30 p.m. They got stuck because a steel cable used to raise and lower the 300-pound window slipped off a pulley. The crew spent about two hours trying to fix the problem before they called for help.

