The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Diddy Says Mase Owes Him $3 Million

Karen Vaughn is bringing Real, Fun and Fab to your work day! Like many of her listeners, Karen Vaughn enjoys great music and compelling conversation. She gives a dose of both from 10am – 3pm on 106.7 WTLC. Karen is deeply committed to using her platform to inform, entertain and inspire. Her charisma, vibrancy and engaging sensibility allow her to not only develop entertaining programming, but to connect with her listeners instantly. Karen also serves as Operations Manager for Radio-One Indianapolis. She comes from Radio-One Philadelphia where she continues to handle 10am – 3pm on 100.3 WRNB and was also Operations Manager for WRNB, WPHI and WPPZ. Her radio broadcasting expertise has earned her numerous honors and awards throughout her career. She has been honored as Assistant Program Director and Music Director of the Year from Billboard Magazine. Her Radio show has also been nominated for Urban Radio Personality/Show of the year and Karen has been inducted in the Broadcaster’s Hall of Fame in Ohio. A graduate of Philadelphia’s Temple University, Karen has represented the March of Dimes, The Sister to Sister Foundation, and American Heart Association as a spokesperson. Karen’s community outreach programs through her ‘Karen Cares’ brand have given hundreds of South Florida women spa makeovers, career and resume workshops, and work/life balance services. In addition to books for children and providing families with their holiday needs in Indianapolis. From her strong community connect, in 2008 she launched an interactive life-balance website for working women www.workingdivas.com™. As a mother balancing family, work and motherhood, Karen crafted Working Divas™ to empower women to put themselves first and enjoy the “bliss” that life has to offer. “Women have to find ways to manage daily demands and still achieve happiness in their lives,” says Karen. As a premiere endorser and voiceover actress, top Brands have solicited Karen to represent them. She has endorsed, Ulta Beauty, OWN-TV, Remy Martin, Red Robin, Comcast, Dove, Marshalls, Lipton, Khol’s, Noxzema, Disney, Danielle’s Weave Salon, Royal Caribbean International, Empress Hair Care and Ideal Baby Store. Celebrated for her engaging personality and her in-depth interviews…Lionel Richie boasted, “Karen has the magic.” Tyler Perry says, “I love being on Karen’s Show, she does the best interviews.” She has welcomed into the studio Ella Mai, Maxwell, El DeBarge, Suze Orman, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jay Z, John Legend, Jamie Foxx, Eddie LeVert and Boris Kodjoe to name a few. Karen has worked in major markets across the country including Miami, Washington, DC, Cleveland and Baltimore. Tune into Karen to experience a fresh approach to television, radio and the web. Karen Vaughn -Working Mom…Working Media! Karen is represented by the Law Offices of Joseph H. Davis and The Russ PR Agency.

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below!

Tamera Mowry Speaks On Sister Tia Divorce on Today Show

Tamera Mowry was on the Today Show when she was asked about her sister Tia filing for divorce

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Mt24UVT_ho

Kenya Barris On Who Was Supposed To Be In Coming To America 2

You either loved or hated Eddie Murphy’s sequel to his classic Coming to America. Kenya Barris, the man who gave us Black-ish and wrote on Girlfriends was one of the writers on Coming 2 America 2 and shared this tidbit Kenya also shared the movie is the 3rd biggest streaming movie of all time

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nBQg4USIEWc&t=12s

Diddy Says Mase Owes Him $3 Million

For years, Diddy’s Bad Boy Records artists have said that he stolen money from them. Diddy addressed that-specifically Mase-in a recent interview. Diddy said Mase actually owes him $3 million and to any other artist he said if he owes them money show him the receipts and he will pay you back within in 24 hours

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CjVXt4IOTmz/

Mase Responded Back To Diddy

Well Mase had a response for Diddy and his receipts….

Start How dare this n— talk about he want receipts….end I’m the only one with the guts. Whew! This is starting to feel like old rap beef from back in the 1900s! Y’allbe careful out there!

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CjWbZsNJhHg/