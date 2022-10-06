The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Diddy Says Mase Owes Him $3 Million

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below!
Tamera Mowry Speaks On Sister Tia Divorce on Today Show
Tamera Mowry was on the Today Show when she was asked about her sister Tia filing for divorce
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Mt24UVT_ho
Kenya Barris On Who Was Supposed To Be In Coming To America 2
You either loved or hated Eddie Murphy’s sequel to his classic Coming to America. Kenya Barris, the man who gave us Black-ish and wrote on Girlfriends was one of the writers on Coming 2 America 2 and shared this tidbit Kenya also shared the movie is the 3rd biggest streaming movie of all time
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nBQg4USIEWc&t=12s
Diddy Says Mase Owes Him $3 Million
For years, Diddy’s Bad Boy Records artists have said that he stolen money from them. Diddy addressed that-specifically Mase-in a recent interview. Diddy said Mase actually owes him $3 million and to any other artist he said if he owes them money show him the receipts and he will pay you back within in 24 hours
Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CjVXt4IOTmz/
Mase Responded Back To Diddy
Well Mase had a response for Diddy and his receipts….
Start How dare this n— talk about he want receipts….end I’m the only one with the guts. Whew! This is starting to feel like old rap beef from back in the 1900s! Y’allbe careful out there!