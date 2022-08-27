WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Chloe Bailey took to Twitter earlier this week to show off her singing skills when she shared a video of herself singing a beautiful melody while rocking a super sexy string bikini and cover up. With her hair in jumbo braids, she belted out the tune to perfection while showing off her killer bikini body and amazing curves.

She shared the video with her Twitter followers ahead of her morning swim, captioning the video, “going for my morning swim and couldn’t get this melody out my head”

A Twitter fan then got wind of the video and replied to Chloe’s video, writing, “no you weren’t . and that’s okay lol” seemingly commenting on Chloe’s sexy look for her swim.

After seeing the response, Chloe had a response for the fan, and retweeted the comment and replied with, “were you with me that day babes.. you weren’t, yet you claim to know my daily actives.. and that’s okay lol”

Later on in the day, Chloe shared another message of positivity for anyone else who might be thinking of coming for her. For this post, she uploaded a gorgeous selfie of herself rocking glitter blue eye shadow and a glossy lip with the caption, “it’s nice to be nice.”

Check it out below.

We love that Chloe is all about spreading positivity!

DON’T MISS…

Chloe Bailey Hypnotizes Fivio Foreign With Her Curves At Summer Jam

5 Times Chloe Bailey Showed Us Diversity With Her Locs

Every Single Time Chloe Bailey Started Trending Because Of A Sexy Selfie

Chloe Bailey Responds To A Twitter User Over Bikini Video Comments was originally published on hellobeautiful.com