WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

During the COVID pandemic, one place that you may not have visited is the Dentist. Either you stopped your visits or you may not have gone in the first place. Two years later toothaches have been on the rise which may signal, dental disease or gum disease. If your toothache is significant, no emergency room is prepared to treat dental disease. While there are remedies including gargling with salt water and antibiotics, ultimately you will have to visit a dentist for a fix.

Dr. Collier gives us some steps on how to get through a toothache which you can listen to below:

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Check out the full conversation along with a few other questions from our listeners and feel free to reach out to Dr. Collier on all his social media platforms with any of your questions!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Dr. MJ Collier: Getting Through A Toothache [LISTEN] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com