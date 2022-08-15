IU, Purdue Announce Plans To Split IUPUI Into Two Schools On One Campus

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana University and Purdue University are breaking up, the schools announced Friday.

In what amounts to an amicable divorce, the state’s flagship universities say they will split Indiana University, Purdue University — Indianapolis into two separate universities that will share the same Downtown campus.

Leaders of both schools say dissolving their 52-year Indianapolis partnership will benefit the institutions, students and broader community.

“This new vision will enable the number of Purdue’s STEM graduates to grow and also provide more opportunities to our students and faculty both in Indianapolis and in West Lafayette,” Purdue President Mitch Daniels said in a statement.

“Our state and its largest city require a world-class, high-technology research presence of the quality Purdue represents.”

IU President Pam Whitten called the change “an historic moment.”

“We are building on IUPUI’s more than 50 years of accomplishment to propel us into becoming one of the preeminent urban research universities in this country,” Whitten said in a statement.

“In addition to expanding our science and technology programs, we plan to grow across the board, create more opportunities for students, and become even more deeply integrated with the Indianapolis community through close relationships with local businesses, nonprofits, sports organizations, and more.”

According to a news release, IU will keep its School of Medicine and other health science-related schools and take over most of the School of Science. It will expand its Luddy School of Informatics, Computing and Engineering by launching new computer science programs in Indianapolis.

