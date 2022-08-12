The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Ronald Isley Says Tina Knowles Cried Upon Hearing Beyoncé and the Isley Brothers’ New Duet

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below! Follow Karen on social @KarenVaughn.

Madonna Says She Would Love to Collaborate Musically With This Person

Welcome to a Queen, a diva and a newcomer to The Fix, Madonna! Yassss. Madonna was on Jimmy Fallon and he asked her who she would like to collaborate with musically.

Ronald Isley Says Tina Knowles Cried Upon Hearing Beyoncé and the Isley Brothers’ New Duet

In a recent interview Ronald Isley shared how the duet with Beyonce came together. The song, Make Me Say It Again Girl is from the Isley Brothers 1975 The Heat Is On album. He said he reached out to Beyonce while she was working on her Renaissance album. He said Beyonce worked on Renaissance while also recording this song for him. He said Tina Knowles played a big role in the song coming together. She [Tina] has a love for the Isley Brothers and her daughter grew up listening to this type of music. When Tina heard the finished product she cried.

Oprah Winfrey’s Company Harpo Inc. Files Lawsuit Against ‘Oprahdemics’

Oprah Winfrey’s company has filed a lawsuit against the creators of Oprahdemics podcast. Oprah’s company claims the program is misleading listeners into thinking she is somehow involved with the content. Oprah’s company said they are not seeking profits or damages from the creator of Oprahdemics nor are they trying to stop the podcast. They only want the podcast to change the name.

The purpose of the podcast is to break down the episodes of Oprah’s legendary talk show and discuss its cultural impact.

