Chris Rock Comments On Will Smith Slap

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Chris Rock is finally commenting on getting slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars back in March. ET Online reports while headlining stand-up shows in New York and New Jersey over the weekend, Rock said the slap hurt, but he shook it off and went to work the next day. In addition, US Magazine reported Rock also said “I’m not a victim” and he “doesn’t “go to the hospital for a paper cut.” Rock performed along with Kevin Hart and Dave Chappelle at Madison Square Garden on Saturday and at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey.

More on this story here: https://www.billboard.com/culture/lifestyle/chris-rock-addresses-will-smith-slap-stand-up-set-1235119034/