Colts owner Jim Irsay Buys Muhammad Ali’s Rumble In The Jungle Title Belt

To say that Jim Irsay is a big time memorabilia collector is an understatement…

The owner of the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts now owns the world championship belt Muhammad Ali won when he knocked out George Foreman in the Rumble in the Jungle. Heritage Auctions said on its website that Colts owner paid more than six-point-one million dollars for the WBC heavyweight championship Ali won by defeating Foreman in the legendary fight in Zaire in 1974. Irsay has pulled together an impressive collection of Ali memorabilia. He bought the shoes the boxing legend wore when he defeated Joe Frazier in 1975’s Thrilla in Manila and the robe Ali wore before knocking out Sonny Liston in 1965, his first fight after changing his name from Cassius Clay.

