Manti Te’o Doc Coming To Netflix

A documentary about football player Manti Te’o and his fake girlfriend is coming to Netflix. “Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist” will tell the story about Te’o being a victim of a catfishing hoax in 2013. While playing linebacker at Notre Dame, Te’o told reporters his girlfriend died from leukemia, but she actually was a creation of an acquaintance of Te’os. The story went on to garner national attention. “Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist” premieres on Netflix on August 16th.

More on this story here: https://sports.yahoo.com/new-netflix-doc-details-manti-teo-and-the-fake-girlfriend-hoax-164524631.html