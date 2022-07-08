Elon Musk Twitter Deal Potentially In Danger

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Elon Musk’s deal to buy Twitter is in danger of falling through. After initially offering 44-billion-dollars to buy the company in April, Musk announced the deal was “on hold” in May until he knew the number of spam accounts on the website. His team has now concluded Twitter’s numbers on the amount of spam accounts aren’t verifiable, which the “Washington Post” is now reporting may cause the Tesla CEO to pull out of the agreement. Musk would be forced to pay a billion dollars if he breaks the deal, however Twitter could still force the purchase to go through in court.

More on this story here:

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-07-07/twitter-reiterates-that-spam-bots-are-well-under-5-of-users