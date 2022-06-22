The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Tina Lawson Says Beyoncé Put Two Years of Work Into Forthcoming Album

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Bill Cosby Found Guilty of Sexual Assault

A jury has found Bill Cosby guilty of sexual assault against a 16-year-old girl at the Playboy Mansion in 1975. This trial was one of the last trials against the comedian following his earlier conviction which was thrown out by a court last year. She was awarded $500,000 in damages.

Source: https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/verdict-reached-civil-trial-bill-cosby-woman-said-sexually-assaulted-1-rcna33954

Kim Kardashian Says She Waited 6 Months Before Letting Kids Meet Pete Davidson, Talked to a Therapist

Kim Kardashian was on Today when the question came up about the process of introducing your kids to someone new you are dating. Kim said she reached out to some people for advice. When the conversation turned to Kanye, Kim said they are in a good place and that she and the kids spent Father’s Day at the house with him.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VVbkRTm4y64

Ari Lennox Admits Fear Of Flying & Says She Will No Longer Be Doing Shows That Require Her to Fly

Ari Lennox took to social media to say she won’t be doing anymore shows that require her to fly. She said she has a fear of flying and it is affecting her mental health. She posted about her fear and asked if anyone knew of a hypnotherapist or any therapist that could help her

Source: https://thejasminebrand.com/2022/06/21/ari-lennox-reveals-why-her-album-has-been-delayed-admits-fear-of-flying-says-she-will-no-longer-be-doing-shows-that-require-her-to-fly/

Tina Lawson Says Beyoncé Put Two Years of Work Into Forthcoming Album

Entertainment Tonight caught up with Beyonce’s mom, Tina Lawson about her daughter’s latest project. Momma Tina, as she is affectionately called, said she has missed Beyonce singing and can’t wait for the world to hear the project. Beyonce’s new album, Renaissance drops on July 29th.

Source: https://twitter.com/etnow/status/1538953285121454080?