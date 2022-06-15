The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Tyler Perry Reveals Will Smith’s State of Mind Right After Oscars Slap

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below! Follow Karen on social @KarenVaughn.

Mike Epps Shares The Only Time He Is Scared of White People

Mike Epps was on Jimmy Kimmel and said there is only one scenario when he is scared of white people and it’s at a comedy show. Season 2 of his Netflix series The Upshaws reruns on June 29th.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m-jcl1Bui-U

The Wendy Williams Show To End After Nearly 14 Years

It is the end of an era. After 14 years the Wendy Williams TV show is ending. In a statement from The Wendy Williams Show, it states, “the final original episode of The Wendy Williams Show will air on Friday June 17th with a video tribute to the iconic host. The series comes to an end after 13 successful years in syndication.” Wendy has been publicly feuding with Wells Fargo Bank as well as dealing with ongoing health issues.

Source: https://people.com/tv/wendy-williams-show-canceled/

Tyler Perry Reveals Will Smith’s State of Mind Right After Oscars Slap

Tyler Perry is speaking about those moments after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars.

He said while it may have appeared like he was comforting Will, that is not what he was doing. He says he was deescalating. When we [Denzel Washington & Perry] walked over to him he was devastated. He couldn’t believe what happened. He couldn’t believe he did it. I’m looking at this man in his eyes going ‘what are you doing? This is your night.’ Tyler says he checked on Chris Rock as well as he is friends with both of them. Tyler also added, I know that feeling of being a man and thinking about the little boy and if that trauma is not dealt with right away as you get older it will show up in the most inappropriate, most horrible time.

Source: https://www.huffpost.com/entry/tyler-perry-wasnt-comforting-will-smith_n_62a853cbe4b04a617353e6bc