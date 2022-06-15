Diddy Set To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award At BET Awards

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Diddy is set to be honored at the BET Awards later this month. He’s receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award. In a statement, BET CEO Scott Mills said Diddy has always been a pioneering force in the community, breaking barriers, and raising the bar for everyone. BET’s executive vice president also said he has laid the blueprint for Black excellence through entertainment. The BET Awards go live on June 26th.

More on this story here: https://www.billboard.com/music/awards/2022-bet-awards-sean-diddy-combs-lifetime-achievement-award-1235086023/