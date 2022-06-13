‘Safe Summer’ returns to Indy for third year

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — In Indianapolis, a safe summer sounds like basketballs and sneakers on a gym floor.

The city’s Safe Summer program kicked off on Friday night at parks across the city. Peacemakers will provide activities and safe spaces for teens all summer in an effort to reduce gun violence.

“The fact that young men and women are still dying, it hurts,” peacemaker Devanta Scruggs said. “There’s still work to be done, but tonight is a clear indication of hope for our future and that everything’s going to be alright.”

This is the city’s third year hosting the Safe Summer program, and this year it’s expanded to Saturdays as well.

Friday was 13-year-old Joseph Hogan’s first time there. Hogan was referred to the program from his mentorship program, New BOY.

He thinks the event sends a message.

“(It sends the message) That there’s still people who can save us. That we still have a chance of becoming a better version of ourselves,” Hogan said.

Peacemakers and other community mentors play games with the kids and get to know them. The first night, it’s basketball, but boxing, photography, and other activities are coming up later in the season.

The activities are planned for evenings, some as late as 11 p.m. Hogan’s mother Aleta McCormick says it’s a perfect time.

“It’s the summertime, they’re out of school, they’re all outside being mischievous,” McCormick said.

