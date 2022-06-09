Dwyane Wade Shares Worries For Transgender Daughter

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Former NBA star Dwyane Wade is opening up about the fears he has for his transgender daughter, Zaya. In an interview with TIME Magazine he said he worries about her every time she leaves the house because of some of the perceptions about transgender people. Wade and his wife have been open about supporting their daughter since she came out in 2020. He criticized lawmakers attempting to pass bills that ban transgender children from playing sports, calling them “a joke” and welcoming them to try to live a day in his daughter’s life and see things from her perspective.

