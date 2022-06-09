WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Soooo…this happened..

Tank believes Chris Brown is more talented than Michael Jackson. The R&B star shared his thoughts on Instagram after former NFL star Ryan Clarke kicked off the debate on Twitter. He called MJ the greatest but said Brown has more gifts noting he’s an actor, singer, clothing designer and even calling him a ninja among many other things. He went on to say he’s not arguing greatness, he’s simply counting the gifts a person was blessed with.

What do you think of Tank’s opinion?



