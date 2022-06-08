Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock To Perform In London In September

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Uh Oh!!

Comedians Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock will grace the same stage in September at The O2 in London. Both men have come under attack while performing in recent months. Rock was slapped on stage at the Oscars by Will Smith. Chappelle was tackled by an audience member at the Hollywood Bowl last month. Tickets for their September 3rd event go on sale Friday.

Can you imagine that show coming back to the states!?

More on this story here: https://variety.com/2022/film/news/chris-rock-dave-chappelle-comedy-show-1235286645/