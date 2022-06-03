The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Vivica A Fox Breaks Down While Talking About Will Smith, Chris Rock and Jada Pinkett Smith, NeNe Leakes Says She Don’t Want Nobody Else’s Problems

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below! Follow Karen on social @KarenVaughn.

Kandi Burruss Dated This 90’s Legend.

On a sneak peak of this Sunday’s Real Housewives of Atlanta episode, Kenya asks the women who is the most famous person that ever hit on you. Kandi responded first. Click the link below to watch.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CeUh3H9oFwO/

Vivica A Fox Breaks Down While Talking About Will Smith, Chris Rock and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Vivica A Fox was filling in on the Wendy Williams Show when the conversation turned to Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk and what she said about Will and Chris.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CeUPN4rIBOJ/

NeNe Leakes Says She Don’t Want Nobody Else’s Problems

Nene Leakes is dating a man whose ex-wife claims Nene started dating him while the couple was married causing her marriage to end. In the state of North Carolina where the couple was married and in 7 other states a person can sue a spouse’s extramarital partner for alienation of affection. The ex wife is seeking $100,000. NeNe responded to the woman’s claim sayin she don’t want dem problems

Source: https://www.tmz.com/2022/06/02/nene-leakes-denies-stealing-husband-responds-lawsuit/0

Gospel Singer Kirk Franklin’s Son, Kerrion Franklin, Out On Bail After Serving 2 Months In Jail

Kerrion Franklin took to his Instagram and shared that he is officially a free man thanks to his father Kirk Franklin. Kerrion was arrested on April 10 for allegedly driving a vehicle in Beverly Hills that belonged to a missing woman who is presumed to be dead. Police found a gun in the car, however, Kerrion Franklin insists that the murder had nothing to do with him and that the firearm didn’t belong to him. From his video it looks like things may be headed in a more positive direction with his Dad.

Source: https://thejasminebrand.com/2022/06/02/gospel-singer-kirk-franklins-son-kerrion-franklin-remains-behind-bars-in-connection-to-murder-of-a-missing-woman-bond-set-at-100k/