The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Bobby Brown On Bobbi Kris & Bobby, Jr Visiting Him in His Dreams

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below!

Bobby Brown On Bobby Chris & Bobby, Jr Visiting Him in His Dreams

Bobby Brown is getting us ready for his two night biography kicking off Monday night on A&E. Bobby lost two children-Bobbi Christina and Bobby Jr. both to drugs. In the link below he talks about seeing them in his dreams.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e5J_vEAOdwU

(AUDIO) Oprah Pokes Fun At Her Bestie Gayle

As Ellen wraps up her last few shows, of course she had her neighbor and friend, Oprah Winfrey stop by. Oprah poked fun at Gayle King as she revealed the name Gayle wants her grandchild to call her. Oprah petty! She made fun of Gayle, said the baby had a big head and made sure to stick it to Gayle that she sees her grandbaby more than Gayle does. Just like a best friend!

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vrYokiFvJnA

Mary J. Blige Says “I Don’t Wanna Be Cocky, But If I Wanted To I Could

Mary J. Blige opened up about how she currently views herself within her career, emphasizing that the only opinion that matters is the way that you view yourself. Talk heavy Mary.

Source: https://twitter.com/thejasminebrand/status/1529118112729145345

Tank Says He Has No Problem Performing at Gay Pride Events.

In a recent interview, Tank was asked about backlash he received for performing at a Black gay pride event in D.C in 2017. Tank said:

“I’m secure in my ‘ish. I don’t feel like I’m gonna walk into a gay room and all of a sudden become gay. When the backlash comes and people are saying oh “he must be gay,” I can laugh at that cause that’s not the worst thing you can call me cause I don’t see it as that.” “I just did pride in Dallas! Where’s the bag at?! I lead with love, I don’t care what it is.”

Source: https://thejasminebrand.com/2022/05/24/tank-on-performing-at-gay-pride-events-i-dont-feel-like-im-gonna-walk-into-a-gay-room-all-of-a-sudden-become-gay/