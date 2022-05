WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis leaders and experts will discuss how to improve the city’s complete streets policy on Tuesday evening.

They plan to talk about how they can improve roadway access and encourage the community to be physically active while reducing harm to pedestrians.

People representing IndyGo, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works and the Diabetes Impact Project will be in attendance.

The virtual meeting starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

You can register here and watch here.