The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Dave Chappelle Attacked On Stage

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below! Follow Karen on social @KarenVaughn.

Serena Williams Don’t Play When It Comes To Tennis, Even If It Is Her Daughter

Serena Williams was on Ellen admitted she does not have the patience to teach her daughter tennis. She said she had to get an instructor for her. Ellen asked her how Olympia, is coming along… Watch in the link below.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RihDEHpOuus

2 clips AUDIO Dave Chappelle Attacked On Stage

Toward the end of Dave Chappelle’s comedy festival for Netflix, a man rushed the stage and tackled Dave. He then was immediately stomped on-yes STOMPED ON by a group of men that included Busta Rhymes and Jamie Foxx. Jamie Foxx came out on stage and said we must protect Dave Chappelle at all cost. The 23 year old man who attacked Dave is being held on $30,000 bail.

Source: https://www.tmz.com/2022/05/04/dave-chappelle-tackled-slammed-ground-hollywood-bowl/

AUDIO Wendy Williams Said She’ll Be Back And Sooner Than You Think!

TMZ caught up with Wendy Williams in New York to get the scoop on her daytime future. They asked her ‘when can we see you back on TV?’

Start :11 the Wendy Williams show lives forever When TMZ asked her if she will be back on the air in September Wendy yelled out ‘yes’

Source: https://www.tmz.com/2022/05/03/wendy-williams-met-gala-tv-return/