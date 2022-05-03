Indy’s Urban Farmers Market returns for second year at White River State Park

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy’s Urban Farmers Market made its return on Sunday in Celebration Plaza at White River State Park with opportunities for Hoosiers to enjoy the offerings of local produce, flowers and much more.

This season marks the second for the farmers market at White River State Park. The market is open from 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. every first and third Sunday from May through July. The first event was held on May 1.

“We are excited to welcome The Market back to White River State Park for a second season,” said Jake Oakman, White River State Park executive director. “The Market is an opportunity to support local vendors and farmers while visiting the park.”

Vendors participating include BB&B Bread Truck, Bloomers Greenhouse, Garfield Honey Co., Dollies Farm and more.

Food trucks at the market provide brunch options for attendees.

Parking is available in White River State Park’s underground parking garage on Washington Street just west of West Street. Visitors are encouraged to stop by the White State Park booth for $5 parking vouchers.

