Garcelle Beauvais is unloading the clip with tea on all the men she’s dated.

The actress opened up about her short relationship with Will Smith on Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang podcast and shared why she had to “exit stage left” on the actor. She explained that she first met Will on the set of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in the 90s and they briefly dated.

“I was an ingenue [and] he was single and a TV star so we went out a couple of times — it wasn’t a long-lasting relationship,” Beauvais said.

She shared she found out about Jada when Smith’s son Trey blew up his dad’s spot on accident.

“I remember one day calling him and he was in the car. And his son, with Sheree, [they] were in the back,” Beauvais said. “So you know, he picked up on the car or Bluetooth or whatever it was back in the day, or speakerphone — whatever it was — and he said, ‘Hey how are you doing?’ And I said, ‘I’m great.’”

“And I heard this little voice in the background go, ‘Is that Miss Jada?’ And that’s when I was like okay — I’m not the only one. Exit stage left,” Beauvais added while laughing. “If a kid knows somebody then that person’s a little bit more important, right?!”

The housewife said that she realized that things were getting serious between Will and Jada which made her want to leave the relationship. Jada and Will later married in 1997. She also opened up about dating Michael Jordan and admitted to blowing that one.

Though The Real daytime tv show announced its ending, Beauvais will be joining the 12th season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She also just released her memoir, “Love Me As I Am” where she’s speaking about her life, love, and pursuit of true happiness.

Garcelle Beauvais Says Will Smith’s Son Exposed He Was Seeing Jada Pinkett While They Were Dating was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com