Indy
HomeIndy

Gov. Holcomb signs bill that will axe permit requirement to carry concealed handgun

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — A bill that would remove the permit requirement to conceal carry a handgun in the state of Indiana was signed Monday by Gov. Eric Holcomb.

House Enrolled Act 1296 will repeal the law that requires a person to obtain a license to carry a handgun and specifies that people who aren’t otherwise prohibited from carrying or possessing a handgun aren’t required to obtain a permit to do so.

The legislation has received heavy criticism from law enforcement officials across the state, including Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas Carter. Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears has also opposed the bill.

Holcomb defended his decision to sign the bill.

“HEA 1296, which I’ve signed today, entrusts Hoosiers who can lawfully carry a handgun to responsibly do so within our State. It’s important to note that if a person is prohibited, under federal or state laws, from possessing a firearm before this law goes into effect, that person will still be prohibited. And if a prohibited person has a firearm, he or she can be prosecuted. Firearm permits will remain available, without fee, to anyone who wants or needs one, such as Hoosiers desiring to carry a firearm to, through or in another state that has reciprocity with Indiana.”-

Carter said law enforcement will continue to encourage citizens to apply for and maintain a firearms permit.

“As Superintendent of the Indiana State Police, I have pledged my continued commitment to Governor Holcomb to work towards solutions enacting HEA 1296. I, like Governor Holcomb, feel enormous responsibility for front-line law enforcement officers. I will work with law enforcement leaders across our state to make necessary changes to firearms enforcement as well as finding the best way to identify individuals who are not allowed to carry a firearm as defined by Indiana statute.”

Read more from WRTV here

Gov Eric Holcolb , Gun Laws , gun permits , house enrolled act 1296 , indiana laws , INDY News , WRTV News

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

Kanye West Out Of Grammys Lineup Due To “Concerning Online Behavior”: Report

 2 days ago
03.21.22

‘Maury’ Show Cancelled After Thirty Year Run

 2 days ago
03.21.22

Exclusive: Master P Gets ‘UNCENSORED’ On TV One: “No Such Thing As Overnight Success”

 3 days ago
03.21.22

Louisiana Teen Gets A Hate Crime Charge For Whipping & Throwing Cotton Balls At Black Peer

 5 days ago
03.18.22

Brittney Griner Pleads Not Guilty To Drug Charges In Moscow, To Remain In Lock Up Until Late May

 5 days ago
03.18.22

Nike Pays Homage To Jackie Robinson With Dunk Low On 75th Anniversary Of His MLB Debut

 5 days ago
03.18.22

Don Lemon Wrapped Up In Chris Cuomo, CNN Beef

 5 days ago
03.18.22

Sir Mix-A-Lot Creates Cheeky NFTs For A Worthy Cause

 5 days ago
03.18.22

Comedian Primetimestein AKA Alex Stein Delivers Harsh Bars For Vladimir Putin At TX Council Meeting

 5 days ago
03.18.22

Boston Couple Linked To BLM Hit With Federal Charges For Using Donations On Rent & Personal Vacations

 5 days ago
03.18.22
Photos
Close