Indy
HomeIndy

Father steps in to fill teaching void at Avon School

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

AVON — There is a critical need for teachers in the Hoosier State, and Cedar Elementary School is no exception.

That’s why when Elijah Norwood saw a need for teachers in the Avon Education Foundation a few months ago, he decided to step in.

“We’ve struggled with subs for the last two and a half years ever since COVID hit and it’s been a real challenge daily to get classes covered on a regular basis,” Cedar Elementary Principal Kevin Gray said.

The school of about 700 students needs four or five additional teachers on any given day, Gray said.

Related Stories

Friday was Norwood’s second time subbing at Cedar Elementary, where his daughter is a student. He also subs at other elementary schools in the district.

“It’s a huge need in the community, so anything that I could do lend a helping hand … that’s my job and my responsibility as a father and someone who is a part of this community,” Norwood said. “It was kind of a no-brainer. If we need subs and my daughter is not getting the learning, then I have to step in as father,” Norwood added.

Read more from WRTV here

avon , black fathers , cedar elementary , education , Elijah Norwood , indiana , INDY News , Teacher shortage , video , WRTV News

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

Kanye West Out Of Grammys Lineup Due To “Concerning Online Behavior”: Report

 1 day ago
03.21.22

‘Maury’ Show Cancelled After Thirty Year Run

 1 day ago
03.21.22

Exclusive: Master P Gets ‘UNCENSORED’ On TV One: “No Such Thing As Overnight Success”

 2 days ago
03.21.22

Louisiana Teen Gets A Hate Crime Charge For Whipping & Throwing Cotton Balls At Black Peer

 4 days ago
03.18.22

Brittney Griner Pleads Not Guilty To Drug Charges In Moscow, To Remain In Lock Up Until Late May

 4 days ago
03.18.22

Nike Pays Homage To Jackie Robinson With Dunk Low On 75th Anniversary Of His MLB Debut

 4 days ago
03.18.22

Don Lemon Wrapped Up In Chris Cuomo, CNN Beef

 4 days ago
03.18.22

Sir Mix-A-Lot Creates Cheeky NFTs For A Worthy Cause

 4 days ago
03.18.22

Comedian Primetimestein AKA Alex Stein Delivers Harsh Bars For Vladimir Putin At TX Council Meeting

 4 days ago
03.18.22

Boston Couple Linked To BLM Hit With Federal Charges For Using Donations On Rent & Personal Vacations

 4 days ago
03.18.22
Photos
Close