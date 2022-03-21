Father steps in to fill teaching void at Avon School

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

AVON — There is a critical need for teachers in the Hoosier State, and Cedar Elementary School is no exception.

That’s why when Elijah Norwood saw a need for teachers in the Avon Education Foundation a few months ago, he decided to step in.

“We’ve struggled with subs for the last two and a half years ever since COVID hit and it’s been a real challenge daily to get classes covered on a regular basis,” Cedar Elementary Principal Kevin Gray said.

The school of about 700 students needs four or five additional teachers on any given day, Gray said.

Friday was Norwood’s second time subbing at Cedar Elementary, where his daughter is a student. He also subs at other elementary schools in the district.

“It’s a huge need in the community, so anything that I could do lend a helping hand … that’s my job and my responsibility as a father and someone who is a part of this community,” Norwood said. “It was kind of a no-brainer. If we need subs and my daughter is not getting the learning, then I have to step in as father,” Norwood added.

