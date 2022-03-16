DL Hughley Show
Notes From The GED Section: D.L. Hughley Gives Kanye The Ultimate Roast

D.L. Hughley Performs At The Stress Factory Comedy Club

[protected-iframe id="21ff71f12a27d8a636f3a1e00c1630ae" /]   D.L. Hughley clapped back at Kanye West after the award-winning rapper went to Instagram to voice his displeasure on the comedian/radio host's thoughts on his posts about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.  In an interview with Vlad TV, Hughley spoke on Ye's excessive posting of Kardashian, saying he is "stalking" her. Hughley told Vlad: "I think that I've watched too many times when things like that happened and a woman or somebody is not believed. And then things escalate. He is stalking her. You can think it's cute. If it was my daughter, I'd do something about it. I don't think it's funny. I think that you can't write a beat so good that you get to do these things. And society laughs it off because they say, 'Well, she's showing her ass all the time and he's this and he's that.' https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8vr0qYspNL0 In since-deleted Instagram posts, Kanye called Hughley a "drug addict" and said, "I can afford to hurt you."   https://www.instagram.com/p/CbDLrp2Lavo Hughley responded to Kanye's IG posts in a set of tweets you can see below.

In case you’ve been living under a rock these past few days, D.L. Hughley is in the midst of an all-out war with Kanye West after our guy made some less-than-flattering comments about Ye’s recent behavior towards ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson.

If you peeped Kanye’s latest Instagram rant from today, you already know D.L. was ready to come back with a few choice words of his own!

From his “stupid Yeezys” and now-signature “I Know What You Did Last Summer boots,” to his “stark raving mad” behavior that gets approval from diehard fans on Instagram, Kanye got a four-minute-straight roast session from D.L. that’s both hilarious and actually filled with facts.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE DL HUGHLEY SHOW LIVE FROM 3-7PM ET

Witness one of the funniest things you’ll hear all night below with D.L.’s “Notes From The GED Section,” made especially for Kanye West:

Notes From The GED Section: D.L. Hughley Gives Kanye The Ultimate Roast  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

