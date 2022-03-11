Eminem Becomes Most Gold And Platinum Certified Music Artist Ever

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Eminem is now the most gold and platinum singles certified artist in history. The Recording Industry Association of America announced the Detroit native has added 73-point-five million new Gold & Platinum Program certifications following his Super Bowl Halftime Show performance last month. The RIAA also noted Eminem added a rare third Diamond Album certification. The RIAA Chairman and CEO said the awards showcase the connection Eminem has created with fans over the last two decades.

https://variety.com/2022/music/news/eminem-most-gold-platinum-certified-in-history-1235198854/

