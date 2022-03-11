Entertainment Buzz
Eminem Becomes Most Gold And Platinum Certified Music Artist Ever

Eminem Sneaker Shopping with Complex

Source: Complex / Complex

Eminem is now the most gold and platinum singles certified artist in history. The Recording Industry Association of America announced the Detroit native has added 73-point-five million new Gold & Platinum Program certifications following his Super Bowl Halftime Show performance last month. The RIAA also noted Eminem added a rare third Diamond Album certification. The RIAA Chairman and CEO said the awards showcase the connection Eminem has created with fans over the last two decades.

https://variety.com/2022/music/news/eminem-most-gold-platinum-certified-in-history-1235198854/

