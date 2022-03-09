The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Kandi Burruss Says Too Much on Watch What Happens Live

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Kandi Burruss Says Too Much on Watch What Happens Live

Kandi Burruss was on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen when a fan asked her if she thinks Porsha and Simon moved too fast.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xn-SQHaJem0&t=2s

Daphne Maxwell Reid and Vernee Watson-Johnson To Guest Star on ‘Bel-Air’

The Peacock series Bel Air is bringing back two OG’s from the Fresh Prince of Bel Air. Daphne Maxwell Reid who played the second Aunt Viv and Vernee Watson-Johnson who played Will’s mom will guest star on the new series. They will play members of the Art Council Board of Trustees. New episodes drop every Thursday.

Source: https://thesource.com/2022/03/08/daphne-maxwell-reid-and-vernee-watson-johnson-to-guest-star-on-bel-air/

Donald Glover and Quinta Brunson Give Each Other ‘Their Flowers’

Donald Glover and Quinta Brunson of Abbott Elementary were on LeBron James’ show Uninterrupted when they gave each their flowers. If you have been missing Abbott Elementary it will be back from its mid-season break on Tuesday March 22

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x_l0P2xMquU

Looks Like Ciara is Moving to Denver

NFL quarterback Russell Wilson has been traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos which means the family is packing up and moving. Ciara is off to Denver! Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, is said to be one of the largest trades in NFL history.

Source: https://thejasminebrand.com/2022/03/08/nfl-star-russell-wilson-traded-to-the-denver-broncos/

