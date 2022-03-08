Indy
HomeIndy

Tiki Bob’s given liquor license renewal as Taps and Dolls denied by Alcoholic Beverage Board

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Two troubled, popular downtown bars fought to renew their liquor licenses Monday.

It comes after a push from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and community members to shut both bars down due to years of violence and safety concerns.

The Marion County Alcoholic Beverage Board denied the renewal of Taps and Dolls’ liquor license, stating it was a public nuisance. Its next-door neighbor, Tiki Bob’s, was given a second chance with a one-year renewal.

For hours, the board went back and forth with Taps and Dolls and Tiki Bob’s.

IMPD, the mayor’s office, Downtown Indy and other downtown facilities urged the board to deny both establishments liquor licenses.

“It’s chaos, disorder and violence,” said IMPD Capt. Christopher Boomershine.

Police documents show between 2019 and 2021, IMPD responded to more than 1,000 calls at Tiki Bobs. That includes fights, rape, overdoses, and more.

Officers responded to nearly 400 at Taps and Dolls.

Boomershine said the violence has been so bad that dozens of officers work overtime in front of the bars Thursday trough Sunday to keep up.

“The downtown district has spent over a million dollars some years trying to control all of the chaos, disorder, violence associated with the bar crowds,” Boomershine said.

Taps and Dolls’ owner admitted to the board that he previously provided them with false information regarding a different liquor license.

More than 15 pages of code violations and concerns about safety led the board to deny Taps and Dolls liquor license.

Community members stated the owner doesn’t portray a moral character and claimed the bar was a public nuisance.

Read more from WRTV here

Downtown Indianapolis , IMPD , INDY News , liquor license renewal , Nightlife , Taps and Dolls , Tiki Bob's , video , WRTV News

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest
10 items

D.L. Hughley Says Kanye West Is “Stalking” Kim Kardashian, Twitter Debates

 2 days ago
03.07.22

EXCLUSIVE: Soul for Real Talks Their ‘Unsung’ On TV One

 2 days ago
03.07.22

Morris Day Says Prince’s Estate Blocked Him From Using The Time Band Name

 3 days ago
03.05.22

‘Good Times’ Actor Johnny Brown Dies At 84

 3 days ago
03.05.22

Shooter In Jacqueline Avant Murder Pleads Guilty

 4 days ago
03.05.22

Jack Harlow Cast To Co-Star In ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Remake

 4 days ago
03.05.22

Black Don’t Crack: Morris Chestnut Will Always Be Fine AF

 4 days ago
03.05.22

Lori Lightfoot Sued For Defamation After Allegedly Boasting That She Has The “Biggest D**k In Chicago”

 4 days ago
03.05.22

Nicki Minaj & Janet Jackson Announced As Essence Fest 2022 Headliners

 4 days ago
03.05.22

Kelly Rowland Brings Spring Vibes To The Disney Dreamers Academy

 4 days ago
03.05.22
Photos
Close