The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Vivica A. Fox Slams Laverne Cox

Vivica A. Fox Slams Laverne Cox For Mentioning Jada Pinkett-Smith’s “Entanglement” During Will Smith Red Carpet Interview

Laverne Cox is receiving some backlash for bringing up Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s entanglement in front of the couple on the red carpet of the SAG awards this past Sunday. The couple laughed it off. Vivica A Fox addressed it on her FOX Soul show Cocktails with Queens and she said it was tacky.

Columbus Short Speaks Out On Domestic Violence Allegations

In a recent interview, Columbus Short talked about his ongoing cases. Most recently, he was arrested on domestic violence charges. He found out TMZ was going to leak the story he decided to get ahead of it. Here he is talking about dealing with his name in headlines. Columbus Short was in Stomp The Yard, This Christmas and Cadillac Records as well as the TV show Scandal. Columbus also shared during the interview he is seeing a therapist

Wendy Williams Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Is Suing The Show’s Production Company For Wrongful Termination, Says He Was Illegally Fired After He & Wendy Divorced

Kevin Hunter –The Wendy Williams Show former executive producer and ex-husband of Wendy Williams has reportedly filed a lawsuit to gain funds he feels he is owed by the Wendy Williams Show parent company. He is citing wrongful termination which lead to loss of income. He is seeking over $7 million dollars. According to a report, Kevin filed the court documents this past Monday (February 28th), he alleges he was removed from the show and company “on the basis of his marital status which is barred by the New York City Human Rights Law.”

