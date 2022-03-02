Entertainment Buzz
HomeEntertainment Buzz

The Weeknd Scores World’s Biggest Single Two Years Running

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
The Weeknd and PUMA x XO Collection

Source: Courtesy of PUMA / Courtesy of PUMA

The Weeknd is the first artist to earn the Global Digital Single Award two years in a row. “Save Your Tears” topped the list in 2021 following the worldwide success of 2020’s “Blinding Lights.” The award is presented each year by the London-based International Federation of the Phonographic Industry. The metrics for best-selling singles include paid subscription streams, ad-supported platforms, as well as single-track downloads and streams. The Kid Laroi’s “Stay” featuring Justin Bieber landed in the number-two spot. Dua Lipa, BTS and Olivia Rodrigo rounded out the top five.

more on this story here:

https://hiphopdx.com/news/id.68444/title.the-weeknd-has-the-biggest-song-in-the-world-again

"Save Your Tears" by The Weeknd , The Weeknd , The Weeknd Scores World's Biggest Single Two Years Running

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

Dr. J Putting On His Producer Hat For New Rucker Park TV Series Based On Book ‘Asphalt Gods’

 2 days ago
03.01.22

EXCLUSIVE: Coodie & Chike Talk Creating ‘jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy’ “There Was No Back & Forth” [Video]

 2 days ago
03.01.22

Kerry Washington Won For Black History Month Tributes With #BlackHERStory IG Photo Series

 2 days ago
03.01.22

Jussie Smollett Requests Retrial Or Reversal Of Guilty Verdict In Infamous False Hate Crime Case

 2 days ago
03.01.22

Megan Thee Stallion Builds Her Legacy Amid Threats And Harassment

 2 days ago
02.28.22
11 items

Big Sean Denies That’s His Big Sean On The Internets, Nintendo Switch Trends For Wrong Reasons

 3 days ago
02.28.22

10 Years Later, We Still Miss You Trayvon Martin

 3 days ago
02.28.22

Conservative Students At University Of Houston Cite Free Speech To File Lawsuit Against Policy That Bans Slurs

 4 days ago
02.28.22

Kxng Crooked & Joell Ortiz ft. Blakk Soul “Vacancy,” Polo G ft. Lil Baby “Don’t Play” & More | Daily Visuals 2.25.22

 4 days ago
02.28.22

Black Don’t Crack: Sanaa Lathan Is Aging Backwards

 4 days ago
02.28.22
Photos
Close