The Weeknd Scores World’s Biggest Single Two Years Running

The Weeknd is the first artist to earn the Global Digital Single Award two years in a row. “Save Your Tears” topped the list in 2021 following the worldwide success of 2020’s “Blinding Lights.” The award is presented each year by the London-based International Federation of the Phonographic Industry. The metrics for best-selling singles include paid subscription streams, ad-supported platforms, as well as single-track downloads and streams. The Kid Laroi’s “Stay” featuring Justin Bieber landed in the number-two spot. Dua Lipa, BTS and Olivia Rodrigo rounded out the top five.

https://hiphopdx.com/news/id.68444/title.the-weeknd-has-the-biggest-song-in-the-world-again

