Will Jeannie Mai Be Replacing Kandi Burruss On Real Housewives Of Atlanta?

With season 14 on the way, the cast of Real Housewives of Atlanta is still not fully finalized, with rumors of Jeannie Mai taking Kandi’s spot.

Sources say that the cast will be shaken up with Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams leaving, Shereé Whitfield returning, and Marlo Hampton promoted finally getting her peach. The returning housewives Kandi, Kenya Moore, and Drew Sidora will be joined with newcomer track and field athlete Sanya Richards-Ross.

According to a show producer, Jeannie Mai is rumored to be taking Kandi’s spot due to Kandi being “boring” in this season’s filming.

“Kandi was boring this season, and she’s the highest-paid housewife. She’s gone after this season,” said the source. “This new season is expected to be one of the best in YEARS.”

“Sheree and Marlo are the stars of this season. Drew brought the drama, and so did Kenya. But Sanya and Kandi are on the chopping block.”

This may or may not come as a surprise because the housewife veteran has contemplated leaving the franchise before.

“You just contemplate, like, I don’t know, ‘When is your time?’” Kandi said in an interview with The Jasmine Brand. “It’s not like it’s not like a definite answer, you know what I mean.”

Co-host of The Real, Jeannie Mai, and Jeezy will be making an appearance this season at Drew and her husband Ralph’s vow renewal with other celebrities. The two reportedly have a house in Atlanta where they split their time between there and Los Angeles.

There’s no confirmation if the new mom will be officially joining the cast or an air date of the season 14 premiere.

