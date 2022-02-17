FX Announces ‘Atlanta’ Will End With Season 4 Premiere This Fall

Arts & Entertainment
It’s almost hard to believe that Donald Glover’s hit FX series Atlanta hasn’t received a new season since 2018. The highly-anticipated premiere of Season 3 arriving this March though brought joy to many fans that were happy to see the four-year hiatus finally come to an end.

Sadly, it now appears the show itself is also coming to end completely after FX Chairman John Landgraf confirmed the surprising news during the Television Critics Association 2022 winter press tour.

“The fourth and final season is slated to debut in the same manner this fall,” Landgraf said of the hard blow to Atlanta fans, further adding, “The new season is everything you’ve come to expect from Atlanta, which is to say, expect the unexpected. Sit back and enjoy the trip.”

Glover himself was also on board at the TCA panel for the show, which AV Club reports was attended by most of the main cast, and he seems to be approaching the series’ end with acceptance and even sense of joy. “Death is natural to me,” he said of the show’s upcoming demise, explaining it a bit further by adding, “I’ve been doing television for almost two decades now. I like things ending.” He did leave room for a glimpse of hope though, stating that he would keep his options open for the possibility of a reboot further down the line.

Season 3, which was filmed back-to-back with Season 4, will kick off the beginning of the end on March 24. The plot is said to center around Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry) going on tour, with Darius (LaKeith Stanfield), Van (Zazie Beetz) and Earn (Glover) tagging along as they all explore Amsterdam, Paris, London, and Berlin.

Take a look at the teaser below:

 

