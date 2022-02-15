Tamika Catchings resigns as general manager of the Indiana Fever

“While change is never easy, now it’s time to take a step back from my role as General Manager, take a well-earned rest, and prioritize my family, my philanthropy, and my other passions,” Catchings said in a statement. “I will forever be grateful to Herb Simon and the Simon family, Jim Morris, Rick Fuson, Kelly Krauskopf, and to the entire PS&E organization for believing in me and standing alongside of me over the last two decades. I’m excited for all that’s on the horizon, but whatever comes next I will always be a part of the Fever family.”

Catchings retired from playing in 2016 and rejoined the franchise as director of player programs and franchise development in 2017. She became vice president for basketball operations and general manager in January 2020.

